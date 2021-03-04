Brussels begins inviting over-75s to get vaccinated...

Starting next week, people over 75 years old in the Brussels-Capital Region will be able to receive any vaccine available, meaning that phase 1B of the vaccination plan has started.

On Thursday evening, the first invitations go out by mail and on Friday, the Joint Community Commission (JCC) will also send out invitations by post, Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron said.

Even though not all residents and staff in care centres have been vaccinated yet, it is time to start vaccinating citizens who do not work or live in care centres, according to Maron, reports Bruzz.

“99% of the residential care centre residents have now been vaccinated. 60% of staff have also been vaccinated,” Maron said. “And in the hospitals, of the 35,500 people who come into contact with patients, 27,000 have already been vaccinated. That is 77%. We can already see that the vaccinations are having an effect on the situation in the hospitals.”

People who are invited to get vaccinated can indicate the vaccination centre of their choice, and make an appointment in the coming days or weeks at the Pachéco or Heysel centre, or at one of the centres that open on 15 or 22 March.

From 15 March, the centres of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Schaerbeek, Molenbeek and Forest will open, as will the centres of Uccle, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Anderlecht, from 22 March.

