   
Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power outages possible
Friday, 07 May, 2021
    Photo from Walter Derieuw

    The Brussels Fire Brigade says the smoke residents reported over the Brussels Canal this afternoon is the result of an electrical fire.

    “Electrical cables in a technical void under the Sainctelette bridge are burning,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade.

    They are currently waiting for the power to be cut before using foam to extinguish the fire. Local residents may experience power outages as a result.

    Traffic on the Sainctelette Bridge has been cut off in either direction while the issue is dealt with.


    Photo from Walter Derieuw

    Photo from Walter Derieuw

