   
Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h...
De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity...
How to lower risk of coronavirus spreading indoors...
Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory...
Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew
    De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production
    How to lower risk of coronavirus spreading indoors
    Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory
    Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power outages possible
    Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee
    Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free
    Complaints about STIB down by one-third in 2020
    Complaint filed against the state by parents who say their children suffer from Covid measures
    ‘A crying shame’: hospitality sector furious about last-minute rule changes
    EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal
    Belgian researchers pave way for more effective treatment of breast cancer
    Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed
    Training helped reduce fear and stress for Brussels cyclists
    ‘Unacceptable:’ Government criticised for management of reopening terraces
    Climate change: Urgent need for new EU Arctic policy based on scientific data
    Small online purchases outside the EU will cost more from 1 July
    Why your first terrace pintje might taste different
    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
    All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest
    View more
    Share article:

    Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    While the curfew in the Brussels-Capital Region will still apply for the two hours between 10:00 PM and midnight before it expires on Saturday, it is unlikely that people out on the streets tonight will be fined.

    The curfew no longer applies in Flanders and Wallonia tonight, but Brussels residents will still have to be indoors by 10:00 PM, and stay there until the rule is officially lifted across the country at midnight, when Saturday starts.

    However, people on the streets of Brussels during that two-hour period are unlikely to be fined by the police, provided they are not causing any trouble.

    “We are not organising a witch hunt,” Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone, told The Brussels Times. “The police will deal with the situation in a pragmatic way. If there are any problems, we will intervene.”

    Related News:

     

    Officers patrolling the streets in the North (Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) and Midi police zones (Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, Forest) will work the same way, they told local media.

    “In any case, I imagine that people will not set their alarm at midnight to go out on the street,” they said.

    From midnight/Saturday 8 May, the curfew will be replaced by a ban on gatherings of more than three people (with an exception for larger households) from midnight to 5:00 AM, across the entire country.