Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew

While the curfew in the Brussels-Capital Region will still apply for the two hours between 10:00 PM and midnight before it expires on Saturday, it is unlikely that people out on the streets tonight will be fined.
However, people on the streets of Brussels during that two-hour period are unlikely to be fined by the police, provided they are not causing any trouble.
“We are not organising a witch hunt,” Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone, told The Brussels Times. “The police will deal with the situation in a pragmatic way. If there are any problems, we will intervene.”
Officers patrolling the streets in the North (Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) and Midi police zones (Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, Forest) will work the same way, they told local media.
“In any case, I imagine that people will not set their alarm at midnight to go out on the street,” they said.
From midnight/Saturday 8 May, the curfew will be replaced by a ban on gatherings of more than three people (with an exception for larger households) from midnight to 5:00 AM, across the entire country.