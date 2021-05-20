Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams

The City of Brussels is making free study rooms available in the North quarter for students to prepare for their exams or take their online distanced-learning classes.

The rooms, which will be at the Centre Pôle Nord, are for young people over the age of 12 and include access to computers and the Internet.

The spots become available beginning 25 May, and will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Certain coronavirus measures are in force, including face mask requirements, social distancing rules, mandatory use of hand sanitizer and limiting access to those who are actively studying or attending distance learning.

Eating is forbidden in the study spaces.