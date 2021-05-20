   
Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels adds free study rooms for students to...
More open air bathing spots to be added...
VUB unveils plans for STEAM Academy in Flemish...
Over 30% of young people in Flanders do...
Coronavirus vaccination of people aged 16 and 17...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 May 2021
    Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams
    More open air bathing spots to be added in Flanders
    VUB unveils plans for STEAM Academy in Flemish Brabant
    Over 30% of young people in Flanders do not want to be vaccinated
    Coronavirus vaccination of people aged 16 and 17 in Belgium approved
    Limburg mosques close their doors for fear of missing gunman
    Teenager threatens to start school shooting in West-Flanders
    State aid: Ryanair wins rare EU court victory in Luxembourg
    Brussels aims to vaccinate homeless people in latest coronavirus vaccination campaign
    Russian deep-discount supermarket heads for Belgium
    Two drops of blood, an ocean of possibilities: how the Biobank of ZOO Antwerp is changing animal research across Europe
    Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved
    The Recap: Drugs, Defence & Denunciations
    Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship
    Manhunt for armed soldier: large nature park closed, four anti-tank weapons found
    EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries
    First crop of farmed seaweed from the North Sea lands tomorrow
    European Commission defends compulsory licences over patent removal
    Union denounces store closures, says businesses are skirting the law
    Ostend will again use a registration system for its most popular beaches
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    The City of Brussels is making free study rooms available in the North quarter for students to prepare for their exams or take their online distanced-learning classes.

    The rooms, which will be at the Centre Pôle Nord, are for young people over the age of 12 and include access to computers and the Internet.

    The spots become available beginning 25 May, and will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

    Certain coronavirus measures are in force, including face mask requirements, social distancing rules, mandatory use of hand sanitizer and limiting access to those who are actively studying or attending distance learning.

    Eating is forbidden in the study spaces.