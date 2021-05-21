   
Brussels could run out of Flemish schools by 2024
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels could run out of Flemish schools by...
Research: Minority Report is only a few steps...
Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’...
Brugge football players and coach fined for partying...
26 countries ready for the Grand Final in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 May 2021
    Brussels could run out of Flemish schools by 2024
    Research: Minority Report is only a few steps away
    Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’ from 7 June
    Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans
    26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021
    Private sector growth at its highest in over three years
    Belgium could take 10 years to bring its debt back to pre-Covid levels
    Overhaul of Franciscan monastery ruins at Brussels’ Bourse
    International electric bike race ‘The Sun Trip’ to start in Brussels this year
    Free public outdoor swimming pool to open in Brussels this summer
    British, Brazilian, Indian: these virus variants are circulating in Belgium
    Ten Antwerp port workers arrested in cocaine investigation
    Coronavirus vaccination in Brussels extended to over 41s
    Belgium in Brief: One Step Closer to Travel Plans
    Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign of fugitive
    Successful test events in Spa and Namur
    Lego set makes treatment easier for child cancer patients
    ‘Impossible to buy a home’ for two-thirds of people aged 21-35
    Non-urgent care possible again in Flemish hospitals, not yet in Brussels
    Tents, tests and flexible flights: what Belgian travel will look like this summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels could run out of Flemish schools by 2024

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish education system in Brussels needs to create no less than 40 new primary schools and just as many secondary schools by 2024, Minister Sven Gatz told the Dutch-speaking community commission of the Brussels parliament on Friday, or else Dutch-speaking children will have nowhere to go for an education in their language in the Belgian capital.

    Gatz says a budget of €550 million has been set aside for the creation of new schools.

    Currently, a record number of children (650 of the 2,275 who registered) have no place in Dutch-speaking secondary education in Brussels due to this shortage, VRT reports.

    Over the past 14 years, €480 million has already been invested in the creation of space for Flemish schools.

    The minister believes that to achieve the objective of creating new Dutch-speaking schools, the intervention of the Flemish Community, the municipalities and the education authorities will be needed.

    In Brussels, specifically in French-speaking schools, language education is not up to par, with less than 10% of pupils at those schools graduating with a decent knowledge of Dutch.

    Some say that English could bridge the gap of a country linguistically divided between French, Dutch and to a smaller extent, German – Belgium’s three official languages.

    But others argue that English can’t take on a bigger role in Belgium until the country’s French speakers first improve their Dutch.

    The Brussels Times