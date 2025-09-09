Brussels to transform traffic-heavy avenue into an urban boulevard

What Charles Quint Avenue will look like. Credit: Brussels Mobility

One of the main access routes to Brussels is set to be fully transformed into an urban boulevard with more green spaces and pedestrian-friendly areas.

The urban development administration, urban.brussels, issued a planning permit to Brussels Mobility for the complete redevelopment of Charles Quint Avenue.

The avenue, which runs through Ganshoren and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, connects the city centre with the E40 motorway. Over the years, it has become an area with significant traffic, and air and noise pollution.

The redevelopment project is set to change this. “In future, Charles V Avenue will no longer be a wall separating neighbourhoods, but a pleasant urban boulevard connecting them,” explained the Brussels Minister for Mobility, Elke Van den Brandt.

Pedestrian & cyclist friendly

While the avenue will remain a major road for motor traffic, it will have a green central reservation which will be wider at pedestrian crossings.

In addition, pavements will be made wider and cycle paths will be created to make road traffic safer.

Between the regional border and junction with Rue de Termonde, a two-way cycle path is planned to be created, while one-way cycle paths will be built on both sides of the avenue between Rue de Termonde and the Basilica.

To further improve the area, the road on Avenue des Gloires Nationales will be redesigned at the Sacré-Cœur College. The aim is to create a wide pavement, a two-way cycle path and a bus stop.

Faster transport & green areas

The strip which will physically separate the cycle paths from the road and parking spaces will be used to collect rainwater and for the plantation of trees.

Additionally, the parking areas will be made more permeable to improve rainwater infiltration.

The project also aims to improve the flow of traffic with dynamic traffic light coordination and a management system along the entire axis. The intersections contributing to traffic congestion will also be simplified.

These changes are set to improve journey times for local De Lijn and STIB-MIVB bus routes, according to a statement by the Brussels Secretary of State of Urban Planning, Ans Persoons.

Community-focused squares

Four squares are set to be created with "extensive and varied" vegetation as well as benches, water fountains and "playful elements" for the younger residents of the area. These will be developed at Clos Louis Banken, Clos Willy Chambon, Rue Oscar Maesschalck and Rue de Termonde.

In addition, the Place Marguerite d'Autriche will be included in the project to complete the missing link of the regional green walkway and to create spaces with areas for children to play and for the neighbourhood to socialise.

While the project was developed by Brussels Mobility, the plans were refined and adapted according to comments from local residents, municipalities and advisory bodies.

“With this permit in hand, Charles Quint Avenue in western Brussels can now begin its transformation from an urban motorway to a tree-lined, people-friendly urban boulevard,” said Persoons.

