Man with Molotov cocktail outside Israeli embassy charged with attempted arson

The man arrested on Friday evening outside the Israeli embassy in Brussels carrying a Molotov cocktail has been charged with attempted arson, the prosecutor’s office confirmed on Monday.

The suspect was spotted by a federal police patrol around 7:30 pm.

Officers found his behaviour suspicious, as he appeared to be partially covering his face with a scarf.

Upon stopping him for a check, police discovered a plastic bottle filled with petrol, a lighter, and a pair of gloves in his backpack.

He was taken into custody and handed over to the prosecutor’s office, which presented him before an investigative judge.

The judge issued an arrest warrant for attempted arson of a building with people inside.

“The investigation is ongoing, and in the interest of the case, no further statements will be made,” spokesperson Maryam Benayad said.