From markets to car-free zones: Brussels’ Mobility week kicks off tomorrow

Credit: Belga

The Brussels-Capital Region will host a series of events and activities to celebrate European Mobility Week, as announced by the regional mobility administration, Brussels Mobility.

The annual week is an initiative from the European Commission to promote more sustainable urban mobility.

This year’s theme, ‘Mobility for all,’ calls for more inclusive and accessible transportation.

“Many people still face obstacles such as high costs or a lack of transport options, which limits their access to work, education or essential services,” said Brussels Mobility spokesperson, Inge Paemen.

According to Paemen, this phenomenon, known as transport poverty, affects not only individuals but also many businesses.

From 16 September, the region will draw attention to this issue while encouraging citizens to participate in a range of local activities, all related to mobility.

Tours, a circus, & workshops

This year’s programme includes several events for bike lovers, from bicycle repair and cleaning sessions to a bike exchange event, and courses for children to learn how to master cycling.

For French speakers, the Vendôme Cinema in Ixelles will screen the documentary ‘Les Roues de l’Avenir’ on 18 September at 19:00. The documentary explores and addresses the place bicycles have in modern-day society.

On Sunday, the Women’s Bike Ride will start at Place De Brouckère. The event, with a 5km and 8km cycling route, aims to raise awareness for the need to make public spaces inclusive and safe for women.

Meanwhile, in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, there will be an opportunity to participate in cycling and walking tours to see some of the municipality’s most “remarkable buildings” and green spaces.

The Brussels Circus School will put on a show at the Quartier Maritime and welcome visitors to try out some new but accessible tricks and skills.

The Region invites citizens to consult their municipality’s website for more detailed information on this week’s activities in their neighbourhoods.

Car-free Sunday

The series of events will come to an end after ‘Car-free Sunday’ on 21 September. The annual day sees the Brussels-Capital Region turn into one of the largest car-free zones in Europe.

From 9:30 to 19:00, several areas of the region are closed off to most vehicles, except for public transport, taxis, and emergency and security services.

Brussels Mobility promises a “festive atmosphere” during the car-free hours, with flea markets, bike rides and street games.

It is possible to obtain an exemption from the car-free areas in certain cases. These must be requested from the concerned municipality before 17 September, although it is advised to contact the local council for their exact deadlines.

Related News