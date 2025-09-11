Constitutional Court suspends postponement of Brussels' Low Emission Zone

The low-emission zone in Brussels have helped improve air quality according to Brussels Environment. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Constitutional Court has suspended the order postponing the implementation of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in Brussels, following an appeal filed by four non-profit organisations.

The Court emphasised the urgency of protecting air quality and the health of residents, especially children with asthma – a "strong decision in favour of public health," said Brussels outgoing Health and Environment Minister Alain Maron (Ecolo).

"This decision is a reminder that the LEZ is an essential tool for reducing pollution, protecting the most vulnerable, and ensuring healthier air for everyone," said Maron in a press release.

The suspension of the measure sends a strong message, he stressed: it is essential to maintain ambitious air quality standards, given the challenges facing public health and the environment. "Abandoning or postponing the LEZ would amount to sacrificing the health of Brussels residents."

Targeted measures

Maron will request that the LEZ task force (which is responsible for the operational implementation of the measures) convene as soon as possible to ensure compliance with this decision, and find solutions to mitigate the consequences of the regrettable initiative.

The Court temporarily reinstated the 2025 deadline for the Brussels LEZ, meaning that the previously announced postponement is suspended, and the original LEZ calendar is reinstated. As a result, Euro 5 diesel vehicles and Euro 2 petrol vehicles are no longer permitted to drive in the Brussels-Capital Region.

Brussels outgoing Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) told The Brussels Times that the ruling is "a victory for the health of our children and vulnerable residents: no more delays, but rapid, targeted support for those who need it."

She stressed that it is good that Maron would convene the LEZ task force, and would not fine anyone with good intentions. "Targeted measures are needed now, such as a mobility budget for people with financial difficulties. The health of our children is not to be trifled with," she said.

The decision followed an appeal filed by four non-profit organisations, which stressed that the postponement represented a "significant setback in terms of health protection and a healthy environment, without reasonable justification."

The appeal was filed in May by La Ligue des Droits Humains, La Fédération des Maisons Médicales, Les chercheurs d'air and the citizen movement Bral, as well as three Brussels citizens.

"We are very relieved by this decision," said Pierre Dornier, director of the non-profit organisation Les chercheurs d'air. "The Constitutional Court recognises that the postponement of the LEZ calendar had serious consequences for the health of Brussels residents."

Now, the Constitutional Court must decide whether the postponement of the LEZ calendar will not only be suspended but also annulled.

"We call on the Brussels elected officials to finally take responsibility and do what is necessary to enforce this original LEZ calendar as soon as possible," said Tim Cassiers, head of mobility and air quality at Bral. "The health of thousands of Brussels residents is at stake."

