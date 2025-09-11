Art Deco heritage days to kick off in Brussels under the theme of the Roaring Twenties

The 37th edition of the Heritage Days, taking place next weekend on 20 and 21 September, will spotlight “Art Deco, the roaring twenties, and the crash Years”.

The programme was unveiled at the Fondation Médicale Reine Elisabeth in Laeken, a lesser-known Art Deco gem of Brussels.

In total 217 activities will be held in the capital, with 194 specifically dedicated to Art Deco.

The events include exhibitions, film screenings, conferences, workshops, walks, and guided or self-guided visits to iconic buildings across all 19 municipalities of the capital.

84 Art Deco buildings will be opened to the public, along with 72 guided tours, 45 open-house visits, 15 exhibitions, and 69 urban walks, either on foot or by bicycle.

Visitors can explore landmarks such as the Maison de la Radio Flagey, the Van Buuren Gardens, the National Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Villa Empain-Boghossian Foundation, BOZAR, Wiels, Forest Town Hall, and the Résidence Palace.

Behind-the-scenes tours will reveal some of Brussels’ best-kept architectural secrets, including the Hôtel Riez, Maison Pelgrims, Fondation Médicale Reine Elisabeth, La Monnaie Workshops, and the house of architect Henry Lacoste.

Some private Art Deco residences will also open their doors to the public.