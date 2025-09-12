Friday 12 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

'J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle' returns for second edition from 26 September

Friday 12 September 2025
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
'J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle' returns for second edition from 26 September
J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle in 2024. Credit: J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle

Launched last year, the performing arts promotion campaign 'J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle' ("I can't, I have a show" in French) is back for a second edition. From 26 September to 6 October, thousands of tickets will be available for €2 in more than 70 cultural venues in Wallonia and Brussels.

The programme includes dance, puppetry, storytelling, comedy, circus, fairground and street arts, theatre, and children's entertainment – there should be something for everyone.

This year, the campaign will kick off on the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Day celebrations in the Grand-Place in Brussels with a concert on 26 September. It will conclude with the Maeterlinck Prize ceremony on Monday, 6 October at the Jean Vilar Theatre.

Tickets will go online on Monday 15 September 2025, at noon. More information can be found at jaispectacle.be. The number of seats available at €2 is limited. Therefore, it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.