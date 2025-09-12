'J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle' returns for second edition from 26 September

J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle in 2024. Credit: J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle

Launched last year, the performing arts promotion campaign 'J'peux pas, j'ai spectacle' ("I can't, I have a show" in French) is back for a second edition. From 26 September to 6 October, thousands of tickets will be available for €2 in more than 70 cultural venues in Wallonia and Brussels.

The programme includes dance, puppetry, storytelling, comedy, circus, fairground and street arts, theatre, and children's entertainment – there should be something for everyone.

This year, the campaign will kick off on the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Day celebrations in the Grand-Place in Brussels with a concert on 26 September. It will conclude with the Maeterlinck Prize ceremony on Monday, 6 October at the Jean Vilar Theatre.

Tickets will go online on Monday 15 September 2025, at noon. More information can be found at jaispectacle.be. The number of seats available at €2 is limited. Therefore, it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.