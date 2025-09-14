Lululemon ready to make Brussels feel with new flagship store on Toison d’Or

Lululemon is opening a store in Brussels

Lululemon has opened its second Belgian store — and its first in Brussels — on the prestigious Toison d’Or. The Canadian brand, renowned for its premium athletic apparel, made its Belgian debut last June with a store in Antwerp.

Brussels welcomes a new player in its premium retail landscape this week as lululemon officially opens its second Belgian store at 15 Toison d’Or. The launch follows the brand’s Belgian debut in Antwerp last June and marks another step in its rapid expansion across the Benelux and wider European markets.

Flagship in Brussels

The new Brussels location spans 1,087 square metres over two floors, with a spacious retail area of 726 m² and an upper level of 361 m². Inside, visitors will find lululemon’s full range of athletic and lifestyle apparel and accessories, designed for activities ranging from yoga and running to tennis and golf. The store also introduces a permanent engraving station, offering complimentary personalisation on water bottles – a first in the Belgian market.

Beyond retail, lululemon is seeking to connect with the city’s active community. To celebrate the opening, the brand has scheduled a series of events in partnership with local yoga studios, run clubs and fitness centres, reflecting its philosophy of promoting not only physical performance but also mental and social wellbeing.

A special event

To mark the opening of its new Brussels store, lululemon hosted a workout session at one of the city’s most exclusive sports clubs, The Mix in Watermael-Boitsfort.

Led by brand ambassador Alizé, a select group was invited to take part in a demanding sculpt workout, followed by a wholesome breakfast. Participants were obviously outfitted in lululemon gear — a welcome detail given the intensity of the session.

Growth strategy

Lululemon was founded in Vancouver in 1998 as a retailed of yoga wear. Over the past decade or so, the company has rapidly expanded, opening its first European store in London in 2014.

The Brussels launch is part of lululemon’s ambitious Power of Three x2 growth strategy, which aims to quadruple international revenue by 2026 compared to 2021. With stores already established in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Italy, the addition of Brussels strengthens the brand’s footprint in Europe’s key capitals.

For Brussels shoppers, the opening represents more than just another international name on Toison d’Or. It brings with it a space designed to blend retail with community – a place where performance wear meets lifestyle, and where the city’s fitness enthusiasts may soon find a new hub.

The official launch of lululemon’s Brussels store took place on Friday. From 10 a.m., the first 100 visitors received a special gift. The celebration will feature coffee, matcha, a live DJ set, and plenty more surprises.

