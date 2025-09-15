Brussels' Les Engagés leader to leave politics

Les Engages' Christophe De Beukelaer. Credit: Belga

Christophe De Beukelaer is stepping away from his political career, he announced in an interview with Bruzz.

De Beukelaer, a key figure of the Brussels chapter of centrist party Les Engagés, cited his frustration with the limitations of politics. "I like to think far ahead and prepare society for the future, but that is impossible in politics," he explained.

His decision comes as a surprise but has been influenced by a longstanding sense of disillusionment. The recent Brussels government formation deadlock, in which he served as mediator alongside Groen leader Elke Van den Brandt, also played a significant role.

"The formation saga has certainly impacted my decision because it painfully highlights everything I believe is wrong in politics," he said. "Many Brussels politicians are equally frustrated by the stagnation, but discussing it is often seen as a weakness."

It remains uncertain if De Beukelaer will quit politics for good. "I can’t say whether it’s definitive—I don’t have a crystal ball. Yet, I’m not leaving as the captain of a sinking ship. I’ll stay on board until a solution is in sight, whether that’s a new government or next year’s budget being passed. Once we enter a new phase, I’ll depart, but it will happen this year," he clarified.

Related News