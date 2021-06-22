   
Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021
    Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels

    Tuesday, 22 June 2021

    © Belga

    A man’s life is in danger after he was shot in the Permeke district in the Brussels commune of Evere on Monday at about 5:30 PM.

    The victim was shot in the area of the Avenue Constant Permeke in Evere. His life was in danger, and he was taken to hospital, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Bruzz.

    “The public prosecutor has appointed a ballistics expert, a medical officer of the law and the laboratory of the federal police,” the prosecutor’s office said. “The public prosecutor’s office has also requested an examining magistrate. The judicial investigation is ongoing.”

    The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and it is unclear if the perpetrator has been arrested, as the public prosecutor’s office is not giving any further details for the time being.

