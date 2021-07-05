   
Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested
Monday, 05 July, 2021
    A man was shot in the Rue des Coteaux in the Brussels commune of Schaerbeek on Sunday afternoon, announced the authorities, adding that the suspected shooter was arrested shortly afterwards.

    The police were called to a shooting at Rue des Coteaux at around 2:00 PM on Sunday, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

    “On the scene, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment,” spokesperson Sarah Durant told the Belga news agency.

    The suspected shooter fled in a car, but was arrested shortly afterwards. The public prosecutor’s office will bring him before the examining magistrate, and asked that he be placed under arrest for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

    “We have interviewed several witnesses, and sent the lab and a ballistics expert on-site for a thorough forensic examination to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting,” said Durant.

