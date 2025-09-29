Brussels Government: Parties to meet today for budget talks

Brussels Parliament. Credit: Belga

The six Brussels parties negotiating a budget (MR, Les Engagés, PS, Groen, Open Vld, and Vooruit) are meeting again today, on Monday, a source confirmed to Belga on Sunday.

The meeting will take place at the invitation of MR faction leader David Leisterh, as Brussels has been without a government for over 15 months.

Ahead of the talks, working groups that reviewed and refined the figures over the past week will hold preparatory meetings.

Last week, both liberal and socialist parties presented separate proposals outlining a path to 2029, aiming to reduce Brussels’ budget deficit by €1 billion by that year.

Monday’s meeting will determine whether the parties are ready to start a formal budget conclave.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether the Flemish Christian Democratic party, CD&V, will be invited to join the negotiations, though four of the six parties (PS, Les Engagés, Vooruit, and Groen) are in favour of their inclusion.

Related News