Body found hanging behind traffic sign in Brussels

Credit: Belga

A lifeless body was found on Sunday hanging behind a traffic sign in Anderlecht, as first reported by La Capital and confirmed by the Brussels Prosecutor's office.

The body was reportedly found hanging behind an orange traffic sign with a rope or a cable near the Westland Shopping Centre.

While authorities initially suspected the incident could have been a suicide, this is yet to be confirmed, according to Bruzz.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the death.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts can contact the Suicide Prevention Centre hotline at 0800/32/123. The service is anonymous, free and available 24/7. More information can be found here.

The English mental health support (CHS) Helpline can be reached at 0264/84/014. The French-speaking Un pass dans l'impasse helpline can be reached at 0817/77/150. In Flanders, the helpline 1813 can be reached 24/7.

Related News