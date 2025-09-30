'Not a blank cheque': Brussels Region to provide financial aid to Saint-Josse

Town Hall of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The Brussels-Capital Region will provide financial assistance to the municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode in exchange for a recovery plan, announced outgoing Regional Minister of Local Authorities Bernard Clerfayt (DéFI) on Tuesday.

The cash advance is intended to ensure the continuity of public services and the payment of staff salaries, despite the region’s own budgetary challenges.

"This is not a blank cheque," said Clerfayt. "The municipality must restore its financial and budgetary situation and submit a credible and sustainable recovery plan."

Two regional inspectors will begin analysing the municipality’s financial situation and overseeing recovery measures this week.

Separate inspectors have been assigned to the municipality and its Public Welfare Centre (OCMW-CPAS), with initial meetings with local authorities already scheduled for today.

Clerfayt noted that delays in the mission were due to the time required to obtain full access to the municipality’s financial documents. He emphasised that the responsibility now lies with Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to fully cooperate.

"The region is providing concrete support but expects real efforts in return to restore balance," Clerfayt stated. "This is about safeguarding services for citizens while ensuring the sustainability of municipal finances."

In late August, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode formally requested refinancing from the Brussels-Capital Region. Mayor Emir Kir cited rising staffing costs driven by successive wage indexations, reduced subsidies, and an increasing number of residents seeking aid from the OCMW. He noted that it had been 20 years since the municipality was last under supervision.

Related News