Prince Laurent Foundation opens new veterinary clinic in Brussels

Prince Laurent of Belgium (L) pictured during the official inauguration of a new pet clinic by the Prince Laurent Foundation and the City of Brussels, in Brussels, on Monday 29 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

The Prince Laurent Foundation has opened a new veterinary clinic in Brussels to provide affordable care for pet owners with limited means.

The clinic, located in Laeken near the Bockstael station, replaces the former facility in the Marolles district, which had been in operation since 1996 but faced issues with dampness and poor accessibility.

Described as "functional, bright, spacious and pleasant" by the Foundation, the new facility aims to maximise comfort for both pet owners and their animals.

It offers a wide range of preventive and curative veterinary services, including consultations, vaccinations, sterilisation, dental cleanings, and complex surgeries.

The clinic handles an average of 150 consultations, 70 vaccinations, and 20 sterilisation and identification procedures each month.

For over 30 years, the Prince Laurent Foundation has focused on animal welfare, particularly for vulnerable individuals. It operates seven clinics across Belgium in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent, Genk, Liège, Charleroi, and Hornu.

