Brussels launches informative 'lunch box' for safety of senior citizens

The City of Brussels is providing its senior citizens with a ‘Senior Focus’ box to help healthcare providers act faster in the event of an emergency.

The 'Senior Focus' box looks like a fluorescent-coloured lunch box. Medical staff can find all the basic information about the person's health inside. This includes forms with administrative and medical information, such as identity, physical characteristics, any illnesses and current medical treatments. The presence of the box is indicated by a sticker on the fridge door.

The ‘Senior Focus’ initiative was previously launched in Canada. The project was also tested locally in several areas such as Etterbeek, Namur, Schaerbeek and Auderghem.

The box is particularly useful if the resident loses consciousness, falls down the stairs or has an accident.

"With 'Senior Focus', we are offering a simple, humane and accessible solution to improve the safety of senior citizens. This fluorescent yellow box may look ordinary, but it is a real preventive and reassuring tool,’ said Brussels councillor for Senior Citizens, Clémentine Buggenhout, during a presentation to the press on Wednesday.

"If we want to improve the safety of our residents, we must be effective when responding to incidents," said Mayor Philippe Close. "Thanks to this project, the emergency services can act quickly."

Colonel Tanguy du Bus de Warnaffe, chief officer of the emergency services Siamu, supports the project, which demonstrates "the strength of collaboration between the city, care providers and emergency services."

The Alzheimer's League also believes that the box can provide valuable services. "In the event of a disappearance, it enables a rapid and targeted search to be carried out, using the identity card, which includes a photo, the person's habits and safe places," says Sabine Gössing-Henry, president of the non-profit organisation.

The boxes are available in community centres and at the municipal administration, namely Brucity and its branches.

