Almost 7,000 volunteers joined initiative to clean Brussels

Trash is piling up in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jerome Fetu

Over 6,700 residents in Brussels joined the Wake-Up Clean-Up initiative to tackle public littering, announced the regional cleaning agency, Bruxelles-Propreté.

The project was launched a year ago. Citizens can participate individually or in small groups by borrowing cleaning kits, which include a vest, gloves, a litter picker, and rubbish bags, provided by the regional agency.

Once the litter is collected, it is left at a prearranged spot for pickup by Bruxelles-Propreté’s teams. Over the past year, nearly 200 citizen-led clean-up operations have been recorded.

Participants also have the option to become "ambassadors," committing to regular clean-up efforts while promoting the importance of a clean environment and sustainable practices. In this case, cleaning kits are provided for free.

Since September 2024, more than 700 people have registered as ambassadors to collect rubbish regularly.

Volunteers are spread across the Brussels region, with the highest number of initiatives reported in the communes of Molenbeek, Anderlecht, and Brussels City.

Bruxelles-Propreté is now targeting schools, associations, and businesses to join the movement. These groups can receive as many cleaning kits as needed, provided they commit to organising at least three clean-up events per year.

Teams from Bruxelles-Propreté assist with guidance during the first operation.

Related News