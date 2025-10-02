Demonstration in Brussels after Israel's interception of Gaza aid Flotilla

Palestinian flag flies in Brussels during a previous action. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat.

Hundreds gathered outside Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in central Brussels on Wednesday evening to protest the Israeli military’s interception of several ships from the humanitarian aid flotilla, Global Sumud Flotilla, while they reportedly were in international waters.

The flotilla, composed of dozens of ships, was en route to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, which is grappling with a humanitarian crisis following Israeli incursions.

According to the organisation, the Israeli military boarded 13 ships at around 4:00 Belgian time, while 30 other vessels were still en route.

Belgians on intercepted vessels

Protesters in Brussels condemned what they described as an "illegal attack" by the Israeli military and demanded protection for those aboard the ships, including seven Belgian nationals.

At least two Belgian citizens were reportedly on board the intercepted flotilla vessels on Wednesday, according to information shared by the flotilla organisers on Thursday morning.

The Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone confirmed that the local protest on Wednesday night occurred peacefully and without incidents.

Separately, around 50 demonstrators reportedly gathered outside the home of Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot in Namur late Wednesday to press him to take stronger diplomatic actions.

"We want to show that the consequences of his passivity do not stop at the doors of his office," one protester said in a statement shared by Palestine Action Belgium.

Foreign Minister's response

On Wednesday evening, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on social media that his "absolute priority is to ensure that the rights of our compatriots are respected, that their safety is guaranteed and that they can return home as quickly as possible and without hindrance."

Prévot added that his services have "already been mobilised to provide them with consular assistance." He further urged "the Israeli government to respect international law, including maritime law."

Activists have announced further demonstrations and actions online, with mobilisations expected on Thursday in Brussels, Ghent, Louvain-la-Neuve, Liège, and Namur.

Similar protests took place in several European cities on Wednesday evening, including Paris, Berlin, Rome, Athens, Stockholm, Istanbul, and Barcelona, to denounce the interception of part of the flotilla.

Israel's war on Gaza was triggered after Hamas launched a terror attack into Israel, killing 1,200 people, and taking 251 hostage, in October 2023. The ensuing Israeli offensive has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians and injured more than 160,000.

This article was updated to link to an article with extended information on the Belgians on board of the intercepted vessels.