Additional train services in Brussels for Sunday's climate march

Illustration picture shows the Brussels-North train station in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Paul-Henri Verlooy

Belgium’s national railway company SNCB has announced additional train services to Brussels for Sunday’s climate march.

Three extra trains will run to Brussels-North from Liège-Guillemins (departure at 11:06), Ghent-Saint-Pierre (11:21), and Antwerp-Central (11:03), with stops in Mechelen (11:26) and Leuven (11:37).

The capacity of several S-train services in and around Brussels will also be increased to accommodate participants.

Travellers heading to the march can purchase a Weekend Ticket, allowing a 50% discount on standard fares. Passengers are encouraged to spread out across different trains to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

SNCB also noted that rail network maintenance by Infrabel will reduce some train services this weekend, with replacement buses operating on certain routes.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys via the SNCB website or app, which accounts for these changes and shows train occupancy.

The climate march on 5 October is organised by the Climate Coalition, ahead of COP30 in Brazil. The United Nations climate conference is set to take place in Belém from 10 to 21 November.

Related News