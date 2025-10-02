Emergency alert system to be tested in the Brussels Region

Emergency alert test message. Credit: Belga

The BE-Alert system will be tested in part of the Brussels Region today by the local organisation responsible for crisis management, safe.brussels.

These emergency preparedness measures are part of the national alert testing day organised by the National Crisis Centre.

The BE-Alert system enables citizens affected by an emergency situation to be informed by text message, telephone and email. Testing the alert channels allows the authorities to practise and improve their procedures in the event of an emergency.

People in the vicinity of the Lukoil Seveso site in Neder-Over-Heembeek will receive an alert message today. No action is required on their part.

Warning messages will also be displayed on STIB and Brussels Mobility display panels located near tunnels and main roads in the region.

Meanwhile, the fuel depot in Neder-Over-Heembeek will be subjected to a specific emergency plan, as it is a facility with hazardous substances in large quantities.

safe.brussels invites citizens to register or update their details on BE-Alert via the website www.be-alert.be.

