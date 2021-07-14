A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred school

One in three Brussels students will not be able to attend the primary school of their choice, according to figures that Flemish MP Els Ampe (Open Vld) requested from the Brussels education administration.

The numbers amount to 27% of secondary school children and 33% of primary school children, reports Bruzz.

“Both the Flemish Community Commission and the Flemish government have made great efforts in the past, but more is needed,” said Ampe.

“More places in Dutch-language education equals investing in the Dutch-language character of our capital. Young families will not stay in Brussels, or will move there if there is no place for their child in a school nearby.”

For primary education, the problem is especially bad in Etterbeek, where 54% of children won’t be able to attend their preferred school, as well as Koekelberg (48%) and the city of Brussels (44%).

In secondary education, there were a total of 1,971 applications for 1,158 places, meaning that at least 813 parents will not get their first choice of school for their children.

