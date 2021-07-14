   
A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred school
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Latest News:
A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred...
Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend...
EU Parliament demands equal working conditions for platform...
Ghent gets first open-air dance party as coronavirus...
European unions back calls for work permits for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 July 2021
    A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred school
    Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend
    EU Parliament demands equal working conditions for platform workers
    Ghent gets first open-air dance party as coronavirus test event
    European unions back calls for work permits for sans-papiers
    Compensation in Netherlands for manipulated VW car: And in Belgium?
    Around one in ten people in Flanders live in poverty
    STIB to step away from using word ‘black’ in terminology for fare-dodgers
    Violence against women costs EU countries around €289 billion every year
    Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Expat Names
    Belgium publishes list of most popular names in 2021
    Brussels to put funding towards using empty buildings for temporary housing
    Ghent castle: Positive reaction for alternative renovation plan
    Official anthem for Belgian Olympic athletes released
    Coronavirus pandemic increases global famine by one fifth
    Vaccine manufacturer Moderna accused of tax avoidance
    Public prosecutor to fine airlines that don’t check coronavirus travelling documents
    ZOO Antwerp presents OBAIA, a musical for Spring 2022
    Holiday Guide: What are the latest rules across the EU?
    View more
    Share article:

    A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred school

    Wednesday, 14 July 2021

    © Taylor Wilcox for Unsplash

    One in three Brussels students will not be able to attend the primary school of their choice, according to figures that Flemish MP Els Ampe (Open Vld) requested from the Brussels education administration.

    The numbers amount to 27% of secondary school children and 33% of primary school children, reports Bruzz.

    “Both the Flemish Community Commission and the Flemish government have made great efforts in the past, but more is needed,” said Ampe.

    “More places in Dutch-language education equals investing in the Dutch-language character of our capital. Young families will not stay in Brussels, or will move there if there is no place for their child in a school nearby.”

    For primary education, the problem is especially bad in Etterbeek, where 54% of children won’t be able to attend their preferred school, as well as Koekelberg (48%) and the city of Brussels (44%).

    In secondary education, there were a total of 1,971 applications for 1,158 places, meaning that at least 813 parents will not get their first choice of school for their children.

    The Brussels Times