Sheep taken out of 'retirement' for important work in Ixelles Cemetery

The sheep which are part of the grazing project in Ixelles. Credit: Cabinet of Valérie Libert

A flock of sheep will be welcomed on Sunday at the Ixelles cemetery as part of an urban grazing project, announced the cabinet of the local environmental councillor, Valérie Libert.

The five sheep, now “retired” from producing milk, were chosen as a quieter, more ecological, and cost-effective way to maintain the lawn of the cemetery and to keep invasive species of plants under control.

In the flock are Simone, Calamity Jane (who is the eldest sheep) and Bibi, plus mother and daughter duo Tango and Choco.

The initiative was launched as a collaboration between local councillors Valérie Libert (MR & VLD avec vous) and Gautier Calomne (MR & VLD avec vous).

“The Ixelles Cemetery is a true oasis of peace and greenery in the heart of the city, but it requires maintenance while respecting its tranquillity and biodiversity,” explained Calomne.

The sheep will depart their current grazing grounds on Plaine aux Corneilles, on the other side of 19 Chaussée de Boitsfort, at around 2.30pm on Sunday. The flock will then make their way on foot to the Ixelles Cemetery, where they are expected to arrive at 4.30pm.

“The public is warmly invited to walk along with the sheep and welcome them to their new grazing area,” said Libert’s cabinet in a statement.

The project is the second collaboration between the two local Ixelles councillors aimed at supporting local nature and biodiversity at the Ixelles Cemetery. In July, beehives were installed in the area to promote the pollination of local flowers.

