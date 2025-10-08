Wednesday 8 October 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Delays on STIB network due to smoking carriage at Brussels-Midi

Wednesday 8 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Delays on STIB network due to smoking carriage at Brussels-Midi
Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Smoke beneath a metro train at Brussels-Midi station has disrupted several metro and tram lines, according to STIB/MVIB and the local fire brigade.

Firefighters are on the scene to extinguish the fire and have the situation under control, said Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Metro line 2 is currently suspended between Simonis and Troon stations, while Metro line 6 is interrupted between Bockstael and Troon stations.

Tram lines 4 and 10 are also halted between Lemonnier and Berkendael stops due to the incident.

There is no disruption to train services, Derieuw confirmed.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.