Delays on STIB network due to smoking carriage at Brussels-Midi

Smoke beneath a metro train at Brussels-Midi station has disrupted several metro and tram lines, according to STIB/MVIB and the local fire brigade.
Firefighters are on the scene to extinguish the fire and have the situation under control, said Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.
Metro line 2 is currently suspended between Simonis and Troon stations, while Metro line 6 is interrupted between Bockstael and Troon stations.
Tram lines 4 and 10 are also halted between Lemonnier and Berkendael stops due to the incident.
There is no disruption to train services, Derieuw confirmed.