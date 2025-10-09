UNICEF exhibition in Brussels highlights the lives of Gaza's children

This image shows pictures in, the opening of the image exposition A Question Mark Hangs over Gaza in Brussels, Wednesday 08 October 2025. Credit: Belga

UNICEF has opened a poignant exhibition in Brussels' Cinquantenaire Park, showing what life is like for children in the Gaza Strip, growing up amid bombings and hardship.

Titled "A Question Mark Hangs over Gaza", the exhibition presents powerful images by Gazan photographers capturing how children experience daily violence and loss.

It runs at the Pavilion of Human Passions until 22 October, organised by UNICEF State of Palestine and UNICEF Belgium.

"The exhibition is urgently needed", UNICEF said. "Few truly know what is happening in Gaza. International journalists have no access, while bombings continue and famine claims more lives."

More than 250 Gazan photographers have been killed during the conflict. Their surviving colleagues, UNICEF noted, "are the eyes of their community, amplifying their voices." The exhibition includes both photographs and sound recordings taken directly from Gaza.

UNICEF hopes the display will inspire resilience and hope while calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a fairer future for children in the region.

As one of the few UN agencies still operating in Gaza, UNICEF continues to provide aid, medical care, food, and psychosocial support. "Needs remain immense", the organisation warned. "Without a lasting ceasefire, more children will die."

According to figures from Gaza's health authorities, over 20,000 children have been killed and 44,000 injured since the war began two years ago. The number who have died due to dire living conditions remains unknown.

Related News