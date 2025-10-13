Tree falls on several parked cars in Brussels

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A tree fell on several parked cars in Rue Vanderborght, in the municipality of Jette, on Monday morning, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The incident occurred around 7.40am. The street was temporarily closed.

According to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw, the tree’s trunk broke at its base. It had been standing in a fenced garden.

There were no pedestrians or drivers on the street when the tree fell, preventing any injuries.

The local firefighters cut the fallen tree into pieces, freed the vehicles, and reopened the road.

Rue Vanderborght, a one-way street, remained closed during the operation, which concluded around 10.40am.