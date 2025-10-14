National strike: Several people arrested for setting fires

Extinguished fires pictured downtown Brussels ahead of a joint demonstration in Brussels against Federal Government measures on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Brussels police have arrested several people on Tuesday morning after they caused destruction and started fires on and near the Brussels small ring road.

The incidents immediately caused major traffic disruptions in the city during the morning rush hour. Due to the national strike, traffic was already not running at its usual speed on Tuesday morning.

The Brussels fire department was called out early Tuesday morning to several fires. They responded to small fires at Place de l'Yser and Boulevard de Dixmude, both in the north of the city centre.

The Annie Cordy, Botanique, and Rogier tunnels were briefly closed, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre. The tunnels have since reopened.

Belgium's three major unions want to make their voices heard again against the measures and budget decisions by the Federal Government. For Bert Engelaar of the socialist FGTB-ABVV union, the people who set these fires "do not belong" at the peaceful demonstration that the unions have organised.

"Nobody wants vandalism and destruction in the streets. I think that completely defeats our purpose," he told VRT. "They are actually making us lose some credibility. We want to be peaceful in the streets; we don't want to cause any destruction or discredit this demonstration. I am condemning this in the strongest possible terms."

'Imbalance and injustice'

A protest is taking place across Brussels, starting at 10.45am. Participants will walk from the Brussels North station to the Brussels Midi station.

The protest is aimed at government policy and the message of "working longer and harder" that government employees receive, according to the unions, who mainly point to the "sense of imbalance and injustice."

This article was updated at 11am to include a comment from Bert Engelaar of the FGTB-ABVV union.

