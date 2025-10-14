National strike: Masked participants clash with riot police

Makes protesters clash with riot police at a joint demonstration in Brussels against Federa Government measures on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Hendrik Devriendt

During the national strike in Brussels on Tuesday, masked participants clashed with police in the north of Brussels city centre near Pacheco.

Riot police intervened immediately. Several injured people are being treated on the scene, and police arrested several participants, Belga News Agency reports.

The police also used tear gas.

After the arrests, the situation remains unsettled, but the fighting has stopped. Several people have been taken (and dragged) away in handcuffs

Police have cornered a group of troublemakers on the bridge near Boulevard Pacheco. Windows at the Pacheco 44 building have been shattered.

The police, in turn, are surrounded by a group of hundreds booing them and chanting for the "release of their comrades."

Meanwhile, other protesters continue to pass through a narrow passage.