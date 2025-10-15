Blocked Brussels Government: Bilateral budget talks continue

Brussels Formator David Leisterh (MR) during a press conference on the negotiations for a new government for the Brussels Capital Region. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels formator David Leisterh (MR) held further bilateral talks on Tuesday after analysing the comments and reactions of the six parties involved in the budget talks in the Capital Region.

Negotiations will also continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, there are no signs of significant progress toward a formula that all parties (MR, PS, Les Engagés, Groen, Open VLD, and Vooruit) can agree on. However, no party seems willing to withdraw for the time being.

On Thursday, Leisterh met separately with the six different parties involved in the discussions about next year's budget and a multi-year plan with a €1 billion budget cut by 2029.

They were given a new table with figures and asked to submit their comments by Sunday. Discreet contacts revealed that these initial reactions were quite varied.

Related News