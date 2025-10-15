Five people arrested after riots on sidelines of national strike in Brussels

Protesters clash with riot police in Brussels on 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Five people will remain under arrest after the riots on the sidelines of the demonstration organised in Brussels as part of the national strike on Tuesday, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

Three people were arrested for criminal association, two others for non-compliance and destruction of public furniture. All five suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office opened several investigations following the criminal offences committed during the demonstration.

Initial evidence indicates that a specific group used the demonstration to deliberately commit acts of violence. The group operated according to a specific modus operandi: they all dressed in black and wore masks and eye protection.

After their action, they mingled with the demonstrators again to remain anonymous, the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

An investigation was opened into arson, malicious obstruction of traffic, and membership in a criminal association for the incidents at Place Yser, and a separate investigation to identify the perpetrators who vandalised the Immigration Office building.

"All necessary resources will be deployed to identify the other perpetrators and subsequently provide an appropriate criminal response," the investigation stated.

