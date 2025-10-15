Driver arrested after Brussels car chase charged with attempted murder of police officers

Credit: Belga / Yorick Jansens

The driver who was arrested in Brussels on Saturday after a police chase has been charged with attempted murder and malicious obstruction of traffic, Brussels Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Laura Demullier said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7:40am on Saturday morning, when a vehicle drove the wrong way on Boulevard du Botanique.

"When a police vehicle attempted to stop it, it fled at high speed," said Demullier. A chase ensued, mobilising several police teams.

A report was broadcast over the radio, and a roadblock was set up at the Bolivar-Chaussée d'Anvers intersection. The driver then drove toward the police, after which they opened fire on the vehicle being pursued.

The chase ended on Rue de Quatrecht, where the suspect was stopped.

No injuries were reported during the operation. The driver, who was under the influence of drugs, was deprived of his liberty upon his arrest.

After a hearing and review of the case, the investigating judge decided to place him under arrest for attempted murder of police officers and malicious obstruction of traffic.