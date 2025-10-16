Fewer destinations at Brussels Airport during the winter season

There were delays and cancellations today at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport will have direct connections to 135 destinations during the winter season – seven fewer than last year.

While two new destinations will be added (in China and Sweden), there will still be fewer destinations than last winter, when there were 142, which is partly due to the decision by airline TUI fly to discontinue long-haul flights from Brussels Airport.

As a result, destinations such as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico), and Curaçao will no longer be served. Tromsø (Norway) and Birmingham (United Kingdom), for example, will also no longer be part of Brussels Airport's winter network.

New destinations

Two new destinations were added to the network during the coming winter season – from the end of October to the end of March.

Chinese airline Hainan Airlines will fly three times a week to the city of Chongqing, in southwestern China, starting 22 November. This will be the eighth Asian destination for Brussels Airport.

TUI fly will also begin flights to Sälen in Sweden, a winter sports destination near the Norwegian border, on 20 December.

Additionally, the Czech airline Smartwings will be welcomed at Brussels Airport. Starting 26 October, it will fly twelve times a week to the Czech capital, Prague.