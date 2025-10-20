Partial closure of Brussels Small Ring Road until November

Avenue du Port near Tour and Taxis in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Starting this Monday, traffic will be disrupted on parts of the Brussels Small Ring Road as the region redevelops Place Sainctelette.

According to the transport office Brussels Mobility, the junction between Quai de Willebroek and the Brussels Small Ring Road will be temporarily closed until 1 November. This is due to the renewal of the tram tracks at Place de l'Yser, as part of the redevelopment project.

The Brussels-Capital Region is transforming Place Sainctelette, from Place de l'Yser to Avenue du Port. The project aims to make the area less car-centric, creating an inviting space for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport networks.

Towards the Basilica in Koekelberg, the Small Ring Road will be closed at the junction with Quai de Willebroek. From the Quai de Willebroek, it will only be possible to travel towards Rogier.

The nearby Annie Cordy tunnel will remain open to car traffic, while above-ground traffic will be diverted through Quai de Willebroek, Place des Armateurs and Avenue du Port.

Only one lane will be open on the small ring road near the construction sites for traffic towards the city centre.

Meanwhile, public transport in the area will be affected. In addition to the interruption to the route of tram line 51, the bus services of the operator De Lijn will also be diverted.

Brussels Mobility noted that a designated area will be available for cyclist and pedestrian traffic.

Trouble along the E40

On 27 October, construction work will begin to improve the cycle lane along the E40 between Avenue des Communautés and Rue Colonel Bourg. This part of the project will take a month to complete however, it will be carried out in several phases.

During the construction work, the cycle path will be closed. "Cyclists will be able to cross the E40 via Avenue des Communautés, take Gulledelle to Avenue des Pléiades, cross the E40 again at Avenue Grosjean, and then reach Reyers via Rue Colonel Bourg," explains Brussels Mobility in a statement.

On 25 and 26 October, the access ramp to the E40 motorway from Avenue des Communautés will be closed to all traffic. A diversion will be put in place via Chaussée de Louvain.

The weekend after that, on 1 and 2 November, work will be carried out on Rue Colonel Bour. During that time, the Reyers – Colonel Bourg exit from the E40 will be closed. Motor traffic will have to use the Reyers–Meiser tunnel.

During that weekend, heavy goods vehicles will have to exit the E40 via the Evere–Woluwe exit and can reach the centre via Chaussée de Louvain.

