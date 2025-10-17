Musical bells on Mont des Arts in Brussels ring again

Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

After more than six months of renovation work, the Federal Minister for Public Modernisation Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) put the iconic Brussels musical bells (called a carillon) on Mont des Arts back into operation on Thursday.

The carillon is located on the rear facade of the Palais de la Dynastie on Mont des Arts and dates back to Expo 58 (the Brussels World's Fair). It is the third-largest carillon in Brussels, after the one in the Federal Parliament and the one in the Cathedral of Saint Gudula.

"This carillon is part of Brussels' sound and visual landscape: it is a familiar landmark for hundreds of passersby, Brussels residents, and tourists every day," said Matz.

"The Mont des Arts carillon can once again resonate and, in its own unique way, tell the story of Brussels' history and soul," she added.

24 bells

The carillon on Mont des Arts consists of 12 small alcoves, each with a statue representing an important figure from Brussels' history or folklore.

There are also 24 bells: 23 melody bells (11 of which are visible from the outside) and one bell that chimes the hours and half hours. The latter is sounded by the "Jacquemart," a bronze figure symbolising the citizens of Brussels, located at the top of the arcade. He chimes the hours and half hours, preceding the appearance of the moving statues in their niches.

The carillon's chimes were outdated. Due to the wear and tear of the original hydraulic mechanism and the weather conditions that placed a heavy burden on the system, such as oil freezing in winter, leaks, and burst pipes, the Belgian Buildings Agency opted for a complete overhaul of the control system.

"Thanks to this new, flexible, and robust technology, the carillon can now be operated and programmed remotely, simplifying management and meeting today's needs," the Belgian Buildings Agency announced on Thursday.

Every hour, between 8am and 10pm, a different piece of music will be played, with the corresponding character emerging from their niche. At noon, the 12 characters will appear together in a musical and visual choreography.

French, Dutch, and German melodies will alternate, reflecting the cultural richness of Belgium – with the musical programme changing every three months.

Every half hour, the carillon will play a different piece of music, enriching the soundscape on the Mont des Arts throughout the day.

The carillon's restoration "perfectly demonstrates the Belgian Buildings Agency's mission," said Matz: "to preserve, maintain, and revitalise our heritage, while simultaneously adapting it to modern requirements for sustainability and innovation."