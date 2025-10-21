Copains to Copines: French gluten free bakery rebrands due to name dispute

Copains Paris will open four shops in Brussels with an all gluten-free menu. Credit: Facebook

Ahead of its big launch, the Parisian luxury bakery group Copains is changing its name to Copines in Belgium over a naming dispute with an eponymous Walloon bakery.

Earlier this month, the French bakery announced it will open four stores in Brussels, starting this October, to the delight of those allergic or intolerant to wheat.

However, the name Copains was already in use in Belgium by another start-up bakery based in Wallonia. This company lodged a complaint against the French company.

The Walloon group Copains was formed in 2020 and specialised in mass distribution (Delhaize, Carrefour, Delitraiteur, Spar, Intermarché), with €12 million in revenue in 2024. Their products are found in more than 200 points of sale across Belgium, according to L’Echo.

When Copains Paris announced their arrival to Belgium, with a massive investment of opening four bakeries, the Walloon company responded with dismay.

"Consumers, but also distributors are completely lost. There is a risk of obvious confusion, of complete dissonance. For entrepreneurs like us, this announcement is really a hard blow, which is already damaging our brand," explained Olivier de Cartier of the Walloon Copains in L’Echo earlier this month.

It appears that the outcome has been amicable – with the French bakery opting to change its name to the feminine version of the same name, which means friends in French.

Now, 'Copains Paris' becomes 'Copines Paris' for its Belgian launch, which is expected to settle any legal disputes over naming rights.

"With the name Copains already existing in Belgium we chose, with respect and kindness, to develop our history," a statement read on social media.

Despite being founded by two men, the company paid tribute to the role of women in the company’s development,

“Thank you to all these inspiring women for lending their voice, sight and light to this very special and precious launch for us," the statement said. "That's how the name Copines Paris came naturally as an obvious one. Because behind Copains, there are lots of Copines [girlfriends]."

Four stores to open

The bakery was launched during Covid-19 by two former employees of French luxury giant LVMH, Giovanni Amico and Baptiste Borne.

Now expanding to Brussels (and simultaneously to London), the first Copains will open on Thursday 23 October in the heart of the Belgian capital at the Marché aux Herbes, in the Îlot Sacré district.

A second store will open on Rue Jean Stasby by Avenue Louise, and a third store - a bread-making workshop (referred to as ‘laboratory’) - will open its doors on nearby Chaussée de Charleroi.

The grand finale will be in December or early 2026, with a flagship store opening in Ixelles on the recently renovated Place du Châtelain.

The bakery offers a full assortment of gluten-free and vegan baking options, with supplies initially coming from France - except for waffles, which will (of course) be Brussels-made.

The arrival of Copains is the second fully gluten free bakery in Brussels after Chambelland, which is based near Bois de la Cambre.

