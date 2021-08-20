   
Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Latest News:
Research: Placenta acts as a barrier to protect...
Healthcare workers show signs of chronic stress after...
No relaxations in Brussels for now, says Vervoort...
Test Achats: Plan to make skipping ads impossible...
Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 August 2021
    Research: Placenta acts as a barrier to protect from Covid
    Healthcare workers show signs of chronic stress after pandemic
    No relaxations in Brussels for now, says Vervoort
    Test Achats: Plan to make skipping ads impossible is ‘a bad idea’
    Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee: What’s up for discussion?
    The Recap: Vaccine Efficacy Questioned as Belgium Spends Big on Tests
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions up, but deaths are down
    Public library in Mechelen named among best in world
    Belgian national sentenced to nine months for assisting human trafficking
    Wallonia turns red on Covid travel map, Flanders still orange
    46,000 Belgians refused an inheritance in the last year
    Reconstruction of fatal arrest at Charleroi airport planned for September
    Eurostar increases service as demand rises
    Vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer lose effect with time
    No candidates for audit of Walloon waterways in flooding enquiry
    WHO criticises countries seeking to administer third doses
    Coronavirus tests have cost Belgian authorities €838 million
    Afghan asylum applications rejected despite Taliban takeover
    First woman to swim Belgian coastline has broken record
    View more
    Share article:

    Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer

    Friday, 20 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Saintklet Summer.

    While the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling abroad difficult, there’s plenty of fun to be had right here in Brussels. Brussels Staycation, or StaycationBXL, is a series of initiatives designed to help Brussels residents make the most of their summer in the city.

    Today’s spotlight is on Saintklet Summer.

    Art, live music, stand-up comedy and plenty of food and drink can be found in the canal zone at Sainctelette Square until mid-September as part of the project, which hopes to change how people think about the way public spaces are used in Brussels.

    “A lot of us in Brussels, and especially those of us staying in the city this summer, noticed that the public spaces are really underdeveloped,” Tristan Gielen, who helped with the infrastructure and design of the bar and terrace, told The Brussels Times.

    Gielen is a full-time architecture student who saw a hidden gem in Sainctelette Square.

    “There wasn’t a lot going on at Sainctelette Square at night, apart from crime. It’s a place with a lot of potential that doesn’t get used anymore.”

    The Saintklet collective used to have a pop-up venue on the corner of the square, but with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to move into an outdoor space.

    “Part of the idea was to reappropriate that public space, within the Covid guidelines, so that people could come in and bring their own drinks and make a little park out of it instead,” said Gielen.

    It ended up being much more than that: with the Saintklet Summer, people can drop by the square to find food, drink and plenty to do.

    “We have a big range of activities,” Gielen explained. “The other night we did a standup comedy show. There’s live music everyday either from deejays or live performances. We also have workshops, including deejay and scratching, and animation for children.”

    “It’s an exploration of some great Brussels artists, creators and promoters. We try to focus on the local. We do that in everything from our menus to our bookings.”

     

    There’s something going on in the space on the Quai des Péniches from Thursday to Sunday every week.

    Gielen hopes the project will prove the potential of neglected public spaces, and prompt people to rethink the way they handle urbanism in Brussels – an issue made all the more pressing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    “A lot of our public spaces aren’t suited to the needs of the people in the area – the kind of modular public space that we needed during the pandemic,” Gielen said.

    “The parks were closed because there was no way to keep people from being near each other. There’s no way we can keep abusing our public space in a way that it becomes unusable. That shouldn’t be allowed.”

    There is no admission price and all the events are free.

    “It’s about the power of the collective,” said Gielen.

    “You feel that, and the rest of the public kind of feeds off of that. And that’s what makes our events feel really cosy and special. We’ve never attended events before that feel the way these ones feel.”

    For more information about this project and others in the Brussels Staycation Series, visit the official website or check out our previous coverage.