What to do in Brussels this weekend: 31 October - 2 November

Credit: The Brussels Times

Despite possible rainy spells, the Belgian capital is set to be particularly lively the next few days, with several Halloween and Day of the Dead festivities.

Whether you are a fan of the "spooky season" or not, The Brussels Times has put together a series of events to check out over this weekend.

Halloween specials

Belgian Boo World Experience, Bourse, until Saturday 1 November.

Halloween in Brussels will be celebrated beyond 31 October with a special themed event at the old stock market in the centre of the capital.

The Belgian Beer World Experience will enter the spirit of the season with a Halloween-inspired tour and a beer tasting including a special "bloody" beer.

Each ticket includes a free glass of a selection of Halloween beers with a view of the city from the building's rooftop, which will remain open until 12.30 am.

Find more information here.

Hangar Halloween, Brussels Gate, until Saturday 1 November

Following the success of previous editions, Hangar collective is back with its special Halloween indoor rave.

The event will span over the course of two days, and will be hosted in an industrial warehouse, just outside the capital.

Among the artists promising electric nights are DJ Hyperdrive, Sally C, Chris Stussy, ANETHA, and Mac Declos.

Find more information here.

Day of the Dead

Día de Muertos, Marolles, until Saturday 1 November

Every year, the Marolles district of the capital transforms itself to celebrate life and remember the dead by embracing the Mexican holiday, Día de Muertos.

This year's programme, which includes dance classes, makeup workshops, and theatrical performances, will culminate in a large procession and a live concert on Saturday.

Find more information here.

Beyond the festive season

Bruxelles sur Scènes, Various locations, from Saturday 1 November

Throughout November, art and culture will be brought to the different neighbourhoods of the capital through the ninth edition of 'Bruxelles sur Scènes.'

The programme promises a selection of shows with music, theatre, magic and even stand-up comedy. Each event will take place in one of 13 different venues.

Find more information here.

Dino world, Brussels Expo, until Sunday 2 November

For those looking for some family-fun activities this weekend, don't miss out on the last days of 'Dino World'. Held at Brussels Expo, the exhibition invites visitors to walk through an educational trail with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

To further bring the exhibit to life, 'Dino World' features a virtual reality experience showcasing a 360° view of the time when Dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Find more information here.

