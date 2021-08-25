85-year-old woman killed in Brussels nursing home

On Monday, the police were called to a murder in a nursing home in the municipality of Anderlecht, where an 85-year-old woman was killed, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

The victim was a resident of the rest home.

The public prosecutor’s office immediately called for an investigating judge as well as the laboratory and the medical examiner, who went to the scene.

“Several investigative acts are in progress, and an autopsy will still be carried out, among other things,” said spokesperson Willemien Baert.

The investigation is ongoing, but no one has been arrested yet.

The management of the Clos Bizet nursing home, on the Chaussée de Mons, confirmed to Bruzz that a death was reported in the night from Sunday to Monday.

“The night nurse entered [the victim’s] room and then called the emergency services. On arrival, the police immediately decided to start an investigation,” they said.

The victim’s family was informed on the same day, according to the nursing home.