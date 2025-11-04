Public Welfare Centre launches accelerated French course for jobseekers

Image of person waiting at the CPAS in Brussels. Credit: Belga

An accelerated French language programme will be launched to help job seekers quickly access roles in cleaning and maintenance, announced the head of the Brussels Public Welfare Centre, David Weytsman (MR), on Tuesday.

The courses will be held in November and December, with sessions lasting 2.5 weeks and accommodating groups of 15 participants.

According to Weytsman, speaking at least one of Belgium’s two national languages is crucial for living and working in the country.

He noted that many people assisted by the Public Welfare Centre (CPAS in French) do not speak French or Dutch, which prompted the launch of the programme.

“Empowerment is impossible if one does not speak at least one of the national languages,” Weytsman added.

The initiative was launched by both the Brussels Public Welfare Centre and the Brussels' Evening Courses.

