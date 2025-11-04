Pedestrian hit by lorry in Brussels - tram 7 disrupted

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry in the Brussels municipality of Uccle on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by the Brussels fire brigade.

The accident took place at around 2.45 p.m. at the intersection of Chaussée de Waterloo and Avenue Legrand, near the Bascule tram stop.

The Brussels fire brigade sent a mobile medical team, an ambulance and a signalling vehicle to the scene.

No details are yet known about the exact circumstances of the accident or the condition of the victim.

The incident interrupted the tram line 7 between Legrand and Longchamp, a spokesperson for the transport operator, STIB-MIVB, told The Brussels Times.

The local bus 38 is also temporarily deviated, the spokesperson added.

