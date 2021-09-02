   
133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 September, 2021
Latest News:
133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as...
‘Surprised’: Verlinden hits back at De Wever’s criticism...
Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this...
Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out...
Belgium turns fully red on European travel map...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 September 2021
    133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts
    ‘Surprised’: Verlinden hits back at De Wever’s criticism of coronavirus rules
    Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this winter
    Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out of 30 countries
    Belgium turns fully red on European travel map
    A month from deadline, petition to save bees still short of needed signatures
    No more restrictions for vaccinated people, say Socialists
    Special needs children left standing as bus fails to turn up
    Coming soon: ID cards for trustworthy locksmiths
    Port of Antwerp conducts noise study to measure nuisance after complaints
    Belgium in Brief: Tickets At The Ready, Please
    Covid-19 case detected in the Belgian royal family
    ‘Holding population hostage’: Belgium must lift all measures now, says De Wever
    Brussels police will no longer investigate all financial crimes
    ‘Dutch is the key to all other knowledge’: Flanders to tackle kids’ language delays
    Four Belgian universities among world Top 200
    Smoking banned in Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Prescription museum visits proposed
    Covid-19: Positive tests up slightly, deaths down 21%
    Politicians increasingly want mandatory vaccination for everyone
    View more
    Share article:

    133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts

    Thursday, 02 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A total of 167 children were still on the waiting list for a place in a school of their choice on Thursday, as most secondary school pupils already returned to school in Wallonia and Brussels.

    This figure is almost half of what it was last week, when there were still 322 children “without school” in the French Community (made up of Wallonia and Francophone Brussels).

    Similar to previous years, Brussels has the highest number of children in this situation.

    On Thursday, there were 133 children in the Capital-Region, compared to 21 in Walloon Brabant and 13 in the rest of Wallonia, Francophone Education Minister Caroline Désir stated in Parliament.

    According to her, even if there are still 133 children on the waiting list in Brussels, there are still some 800 places available in various schools in the capital.

    “I know that it is a heartbreak for the parents concerned (who have not obtained a place in the school of their choice), but I ask them to enrol their child now in a school where there is still room so that they can start their school year,” Désir said.

    The Brussels Times