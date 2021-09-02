133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts

A total of 167 children were still on the waiting list for a place in a school of their choice on Thursday, as most secondary school pupils already returned to school in Wallonia and Brussels.

This figure is almost half of what it was last week, when there were still 322 children “without school” in the French Community (made up of Wallonia and Francophone Brussels).

Similar to previous years, Brussels has the highest number of children in this situation.

On Thursday, there were 133 children in the Capital-Region, compared to 21 in Walloon Brabant and 13 in the rest of Wallonia, Francophone Education Minister Caroline Désir stated in Parliament.

According to her, even if there are still 133 children on the waiting list in Brussels, there are still some 800 places available in various schools in the capital.

“I know that it is a heartbreak for the parents concerned (who have not obtained a place in the school of their choice), but I ask them to enrol their child now in a school where there is still room so that they can start their school year,” Désir said.

The Brussels Times