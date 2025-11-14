What to do in Brussels this weekend: 14 - 16 November

Credit: The Brussels Times

Even with autumn starting to make way for winter and temperatures dropping below 10°C from this weekend, there are still plenty of events that are worth venturing out for happening in Brussels.

From art exhibitions and wine fairs to vintage shopping and discovering the city in a completely new way, The Brussels Times has put together a series of events to check out over this weekend.

Art, music, theatre

Brussels Arts Film Festival, various locations in Brussels, until Sunday 16 November

As the only festival in Belgium dedicated to documentaries about art and artistic creation, the programme of the Brussels Arts Film Festival (BAFF) is offering 33 documentary films (including 14 Belgian ones) from all around the world.

The festival will also feature exhibitions exploring the connections between art, nature, and minerals, as well as numerous premieres and meetings with artists and filmmakers to foster dialogue between cinema and contemporary creation.

Find more information here.

BEL Prizes, Autoworld, Friday 14 to Sunday 16 November

The Brussels Expertise Labels (BEL) is organising the fourth edition of the BEL Prizes in Autoworld this weekend, where it will be turning the spotlight on talents from Brussels. Two prizes will be awarded to five different laureates (all from Brussels) who break with tradition and expand existing boundaries.

At the same time, the temporary exhibition "When Expertise Meets Art" will be on show, featuring the work of almost 60 different collaborations between BEL members and artists or designers.

Find more information here.

Wine, shop & dine

Grrrabuge, LaVallée Brussels (Molenbeek), Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 November

Lovers of natural wines, fermented beverages and gastronomy, Grrrabuge is the place to be this weekend. The two-day wine fair features tastings, conferences, food trucks, and concerts at LaVallée in Brussels.

The festival will feature more than 50 producers from across Europe (winemakers, cider producers, brewers, and non-alcoholic beverage makers), with partner chefs offering local dishes – because sharing also means having fun, dancing, and celebrating together.

Find more information here.

Golden Grams, Wolf Brussels, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 November

Between iconic jeans, retro jackets and unique accessories, lovers of sustainable fashion (with a small wallet) are in for a treat this weekend, as the vintage kilo concept (€3/100g) is returning to Brussels.

Wolf Brussels will be transformed into a vintage temple for bargain-hunters getting ready for a convivial weekend full of unique vintage pieces and holiday vibes to end the year in style. Free admission and a friendly atmosphere guaranteed.

Find more information here.

Out and about

MAD Parcours, various locations in Brussels, until Saturday 15 November

Over the course of four days, the MAD Parcours will take over the heart of Brussels for the second year in a row – highlighting fashion and design based in the capital, featuring tailor-made thematic routes.

Visitors will be able to explore the city centre in a whole different way as shops, studios, galleries, showrooms, and unexpected spaces open their doors to the public. From passionate fans to curious discoverers, participants will have the chance to meet the people behind Brussels’ creative pulse. And maybe even find a unique piece just in time for the holiday season.

Find more information here.

Fifty Lab Festival, Place de la Bourse, until Friday 14 November

For three days, Brussels is becoming the meeting point for music professionals and curious music lovers, as the Fifty Lab Music Festival is taking over AB, Bourse/Beurs, Beursschouwburg, and other iconic venues in the heart of Brussels.

The unique showcase festival highlights a new generation of emerging artists from Belgium and beyond. As all venues are located within a three-minute walk from one another, participants can easily discover many emerging artists from Belgium and beyond.

Find more information here.