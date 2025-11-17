Belgian Workers Party targets Brussels ministers' €1,650 housing allowances

Illustration view of Brussels skyline with ranges of houses and the pension tower near the Midi station. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Workers Party (PVDA-PTB) is advocating for the abolition of housing and living allowances for Brussels ministers – which can amount to up to €1,650 per month, on top of their salaries.

"These ministers already earn more than €10,000 per month. While some refuse to regulate rents, they pay themselves allowances to live in Brussels," said Brussels MP Jan Busselen on Monday. "This is unheard of. We demand that these privileges be abolished."

Brussels government members are entitled to a housing allowance of €1,250 per month and a living allowance of €400 per month. Figures show that most government members receive both allowances. Only Ecolo government MPs receive no allowance at all, while Ans Persoons (Vooruit) does not receive the €400 living allowance.

Socially indefensible

"More than 60,000 families in Brussels are waiting for social housing. Everyone sees how rents are spiralling out of control. In this context, such privileges are socially indefensible," said Busselen.

"That €1,650 per month is more than the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Brussels. It is symbolic of the gulf between ministers and the public," he added.

The Workers Party (PVDA-PTB) has submitted a resolution in the Brussels Parliament to abolish these benefits. The party also calls for full transparency about all benefits ministers and state secretaries receive.

In September, the party criticised the housing allowance for Flemish ministers in the Flemish Parliament, which amounts to over €1,150.