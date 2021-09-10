Brussels launches call for young artists...

Brussels has launched a talent call for young people as part of the second edition of CIRCUIT, a community initiative that provides coaching and support to aspiring young creatives.

“Brussels is teeming with young people who want to develop their artistic voice, and we’re investing in them because they are the future of our capital,” said Pascal Smet, Commissioner for Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Centres, in a press release.

“We want to give them room to develop and express themselves. Today more than ever we have to give them that chance and that perspective.”

The initiative is presented by N22, the network of Brussels’ 22 community centres, and they’re looking for people between the ages of 16 and 26 to register for the CIRCUIT programme.

“CIRCUIT brings young creative people together in the context of a community centre to inspire and exchange with each other,” the press release explained.

“For at least six months they receive support and coaching from an experienced artist, who challenges them to achieve a public result.”

The programme accepts artists from a variety of disciplines with different goals and plans, who then work together on a project.

This season, Smet’s office says, three community centres are looking for talented young people: De Platoo in Koekelberg, De Zeyp in Ganshoren and De Rinck in Anderlecht.

The first edition is still finishing up their collaboration after working through the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

That project features artists from music, visual arts, scenography, performance, theatre and dance sectors.

“I came into contact with many other nice artists,” rapper Daan LeBlanc said of the initiative.

“You could also work with organisations like De Vaartkapoen. That was super cool. We were able to work on our show there and also record a small showcase.”

Registrations are open until 17 October and interested artists can apply online as individuals, a collective, or in pairs or groups.