Council Chamber to consider murder of Brussels police officer Thomas Monjoie

A commemoration of the death of police officer Thomas Monjoie organised by the Brussels North Police Zone, in Brussels, on Sunday 10 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Deliberations in the investigation into the murder of Brussels police officer Thomas Monjoie, who was killed three years ago in Schaerbeek, will be heard by the Brussels Council Chamber on Wednesday.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is requesting that the suspect, Yassine Mahi, be interned. A delegation of 25 police officers from the Brussels North zone (Schaerbeek/Evere/Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) is present in front of the Courthouse to honour their colleague.

On 10 November 2022 shortly after 7pm, 29-year-old Monjoie was attacked with a knife on Rue d'Aerschot in Schaerbeek while on patrol with a colleague. Monjoie did not survive the attack, and his colleague, Jason P., was injured.

Another patrol officer, who had rushed to the scene with reinforcements, subsequently shot the attacker. The man was hit in the arm and leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two days later, he was placed under arrest.

Requested psychological help

Shortly after the incident, it became known that Mahi had already presented himself to the police in Evere that same Thursday morning. There, he had stated that he intended to attack the police but had also requested psychological help.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office subsequently had the man transferred to the psychiatric unit of the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc for admission. There, he was placed in the care of the nursing staff, but left of his own accord a short time later.

Three psychiatric expert opinions were conducted during the investigation, all of which concluded that Mahi – both at the time of the incident and still today – suffered from a psychiatric disorder that makes him of unsound mind.

Therefore, the Federal Prosecutor's Office requested that the man be detained, a request supported by the man's defence.

