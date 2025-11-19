Eight arrested for possible attack on Brussels chief Prosecutor released again

Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The eight people who were arrested on Tuesday in the investigation into a possible attack on Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil have all been released, the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

"The investigating judge has decided to release the suspects after questioning, as there is currently insufficient evidence to warrant their arrest," the Prosecutor's Office stated. "The judicial investigation continues."

The judicial investigation continues, including the analysis of the seized items.

At this stage of the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office will not provide further information.

