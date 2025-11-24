Unions set up picket line at Brussels-Midi station

Credit: Belga

Railway union members set up a picket line by the Brussels-Midi station on the first day of a three-day strike.

Belgian trade unions called for three consecutive days of actions to denounce austerity measures by the Federal Government.

Among their demands aimed at combating social division and promoting greater social justice, the unions are calling for the strengthening of social security.

Other public services are set to join the moment from tomorrow. On Wednesday, a national strike will take place, including both the public and private sectors.

